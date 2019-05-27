MSB supports local organization

CELINA – As a mutual bank, Mercer Savings Bank has always been deeply rooted in the communities it serves and, as part of that, believes that reinvesting in those communities should be a large part of its mission.

Mercer Savings Bank introduced their Giving Mission in 2018, which allowed each employee to choose a charitable organization to receive a $200 donation. Employees were requested to choose organizations that exemplify the values of the Bank as a whole.

The Bank’s Giving Mission for the next year will give one office each month the opportunity to choose an organization to receive $1,000. Along with the donation, offices will be able to collect items or run a similar campaign to bring awareness to the organization they have chosen.

Mercer Savings Bank’s Greenville Office chose the House that Lulu Built.

The House that Lulu Built is a non-profit grief care organization started by Jason and Camilynn Snyder after they lost a baby at the age of 62 days. Camilynn not only wanted to start something in memory of the daughter she lost, but she also wanted to help others in their own grieving process.

They purchased a home on North Broadway, using their own time and money to renovate the old farmhouse. The house is now used as a meeting location for grief classes and other needs that may arise.

“We have all been faced with losing a loved one at some point in time. Listening to Camilynn when she talks about this organization has inspired all of us. The Snyder’s have been an inspiration, and we have all been touched by their generosity, caring heart, and devotion they have given to this project,” said Connie Germann, Lead Teller at Mercer Savings Bank’s Greenville Office.

