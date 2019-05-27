CareFlight transports 2 after rollover crash

BRADFORD-Two people were flown by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital as a result of a rollover accident with ejection early Monday morning. At approximately 12:35 a.m., emergency personnel from Bradford Fire and Rescue, Gettysburg Rescue, and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 9900 block of Gettysburg-Southeastern Road in reference to a one-vehicle serious injury accident with ejection.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the accident has revealed that a blue 2002 Saturn, driven by 27-year-old Dillon M.D. Jeffers of Bradford, Ohio was travelling eastbound on Gettysburg-Southeastern Road when Jeffers failed to negotiate a curve travelling left of center and off the left side of the roadway. Jeffers over-corrected, travelling back across the centerline and off the right side of the roadway causing the vehicle to roll and strike a tree before coming to rest.

Jeffers and his front seat passenger, 34-year-old James D. Drake of Piqua, were extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means by Bradford Fire Department before being transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight where Jeffers is listed in critical condition and Drake is listed as being in serious condition as result of their injuries.

A rear seat Passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Tiera J. Trader of Bradford was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Wayne HealthCare where she is listed in stable condition.

Darke County Deputies do believe that alcohol did play a factor in the accident. The Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to further investigate the accident. The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Three people were injured with two CareFlighted and one taken to Wayne HealthCare after a rollover near Bradford. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_101-web.jpg Three people were injured with two CareFlighted and one taken to Wayne HealthCare after a rollover near Bradford. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com