MVCTC recognizes staff for service

DAYTON – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) recognized 27 staff members for their combined total of 540 years of service in the MVCTC District on Friday, May 17, 2019. Staff was recognized during a dinner and ceremony at the Wright State Nutter Center before the Class of 2019 Senior Recognition Ceremony.

Forty-five Years – Jerry Heckman, maintenance staff

Twenty-five Years – Pamela Bartley, enrollment and public relations secretary; Cynthia Booth, English teacher; Lisa Hetzer, graphic commercial art teacher; Ken Kessler, Northmont CCL Satellite teacher; Maureen Suttman, English and social studies teacher; and Lisa Werbrich, English teacher

Twenty Years – Rick Barnhart, maintenance and warehouse; Kathy Coppock, academics secretary; Mike Deeter, precision machining teacher; Jacqueline Dolan, Northmont CCL satellite teacher; Amanda Ewry, trade and industry secretary; Carmen Hartzell, Mississinawa Valley ag satellite teacher; Melissa Goodall, computer coding and web applications teacher; Marabeth Klejna – adult education financial aid coordinator; Theresa Lingenfelter, satellite supervisor; Donita Massing, digital design teacher; Randy Schmidt, technology coordinator; and Amy Sugden, computer repair & technical support teacher

Fifteen Years – Rhonda Green, student services secretary; LouAnn Haburn, math teacher; Brad Hammontree, English teacher; Beth Hughes, English teacher; Paula Wathen, medical lab assisting teacher

Ten Years – Lanna Anspach, school nurse; Harold Niehaus, Eaton Project Lead The Way Satellite Teacher; and Tonya Wiltshire, Northmont Satellite and Adult Education teacher

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.