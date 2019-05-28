Fox wins championships

FINDLAY – Bryant Fox, of New Madison, and a member of the University of Findlay’s IHSA Western team, recently competed at the 2019 IHSA Western National Championships in Syracuse, New York.

Fox placed first in novice horsemanship in the team competition and placed first in intermediate horsemanship in the individual competition.

For the second consecutive year, UF’s IHSA Western team is the 2019 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) national champion. Findlay riders defended their 2018 title by earning 49 points in the team competition and took home several individual awards.