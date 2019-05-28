Poultry Day’s to feature Bucket Brigade

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Fire Department, Station 19 will offer a free Bucket Brigade Competition at the Poultry Days Festival. There will be no entry for this single elimination tournament to be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. No outside beverages will be allowed as the event will be located immediately north of the Social Tent. Teams must consist of six persons at least 18-years-old. Coed teams are permitted.

The Poultry Days board welcomes this new event to the festival and appreciates the volunteer efforts of the members of Station 19. On top of the significant hours they spend training and protecting the community they can be found volunteering throughout the year. Visit www.versaillespoultrydays.com for more information.