New Madison sustains heavy damage

NEW MADISON – A severe storm system that passed through the area late Monday evening brought with it the reports of heavy storm damage throughout the Miami Valley. Reports of possible tornadoes in multiple counties across the area including Darke, Miami, Montgomery and Mercer Counties have been reported by the National Weather Service. A storm passing through southeastern Darke County prompted multiple Tornado Warnings including one that advised residents to take cover due to an imminent tornado or one that was already on the ground.

The Village of New Madison, being in the direct path of the storm, took the heaviest amount of damage in the Darke County area due to the possible touchdown of a tornado. Numerous reports of downed trees and power lines as well as property and structural damage including roofs being torn off of buildings prompted the request of multiple mutual aid departments from Darke and Preble Counties to assist in the response efforts in and around the village. Assisting with the efforts were Arcanum Fire and Rescue, the City of Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, Liberty Township, Hollansburg, Pitsburg, Eldorado, West Manchester and Northwest Fire Departments as well as Darke County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Mindy Saylor, of the Darke County Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, a tornado has not yet been confirmed in the New Madison area at this time. However, a survey team from the National Weather Service is expected to be in the area to conduct a complete damage assessment early Tuesday morning.

Updates in regards to the storm damage and the outcome of the investigation by the National Weather Service will be released as they become available.

The facade of the grocery store in New Madison was damaged, but details on how badly the store was damaged are not yet available.