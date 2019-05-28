CBC in need of Type O blood

DAYTON – Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O positive blood and is calling on donors for help. Emergency room usage at area hospitals was especially high during the Memorial Day weekend and the supply has been further challenged by the damaging tornadoes that struck the Miami Valley Monday night.

Storm damage has forced the cancellation of the Aley United Methodist Church blood drive scheduled in Beavercreek and other blood drives are reporting cancelled appointments.

CBC is asking people who are type O to donate blood at the Dayton Community Blood Center, 349 South Main St. Donors can visit www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE to schedule the best time to donate.

The Dayton CBC Donor Center is under a water boil advisory and is experiencing low water pressure but is operating at full capacity.

People in good health, age 17 and over (age 16 with signed parental consent) can give blood.

Type O positive is the most common blood type (37 percent of the population) and is therefore needed by many patients. Type O positive is the universal blood type for all positive RH factor (O, A, B, and AB positive) patients.

CBC has a limited number of community blood drives scheduled this week due to the holiday period. CBC is asking donors to support the Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Inc. blood drive on Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m. to noon.

