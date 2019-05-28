19th-century home lost to three-alarm fire

ARCANUM – A 19th-century family farmhouse full of antiques and memories was lost to a three-alarm fire Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:35 a.m., emergency personnel from the Pitsburg Fire Department along with Arcanum Fire and rescue and numerous mutual aid companies from two counties were dispatched to 8853 Graw Road in reference to a working structure fire.

According to Pitsburg Fire Chief, Tal Mong, fire crews arrived at a two-story residential farmhouse to find smoke and flames showing from the front of the structure. A second and third alarm was requested to provide additional manpower and tankers to the scene.

“I can’t believe I lost it,” said 80-year-old Donna Miller who resides in the farmhouse with her 60-year-old son Doug Kinnison. “My Family has lived here since 1847, when they bought the land. They finished building the old plantation house in 1891,” she added. “I have antique furniture dating back to the 1830s that is gone now. You always wonder what you would grab if this happens to you. I wasn’t home. I didn’t get to grab anything.”

Doug Kinnison, who was out near the barn disposing of tree branches from the previous night’s storms when the fire started, described finding his family home on fire. “I kept hearing popping noises coming from the house,” he said. “I walked up to the house and saw all the smoke and the flames coming from the front window so I grabbed a hose and started to try and put it out. I am amazed at how fast everyone got here and that the house is still standing after what I saw. Everyone is okay, that’s the important part. You can rebuild a home but you can’t replace a life.”

The cause and nature of the fire are unknown at this time and will remain under investigation by the Pitsburg Fire Department. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family.

A 19th century home on Graw Road was lost to fire Tuesday morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Tuesday-3-alarm-fire.jpg A 19th century home on Graw Road was lost to fire Tuesday morning.