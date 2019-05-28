GREENVILLE – Those attending Greenville’s Memorial Day service were reminded of their duty to “live what they died for”in remembrance of the sacrifices made by those who fought for freedom.

Guest speaker Kari Pfeifer, retired as a Master Sargeant in July 2011, following 21 years of service in the Ohio Air National Guard.

Pfeifer, who resides in Crestline, currently serves as the co-chair of the VFW Department of Ohio Veteran & Military Support and is the chair of the Executive Committee of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

“Flowers, memorials and flags at half staff, and the sad notes of TAPS as meaningful as they are, are not enough. What we really must do to honor their sacrifice is to live what they died for,” Pfeifer said.

“Live to preserve their legacy, a country of freedom, equality, opportunity and unlimited promise. Live filled with hope…hope that what they gave us will last forever, and that freedom and opportunity will find all who seek it.”

Of those who fought and died for the freedom of America, Pfeiger said:

“They gave up their todays for our tomorrows and now we must carry their message of dedication and determination to the generations in uniform today, and to the generations who will serve tomorrow because there is no greater way to honor the memory of those who have secured it.”

Also participating in the city’s Memorial Day service were the GHS band, Mora Menzie, who sang America, The Beautiful, and Ashton Paul who presented the Gettysburg Address.

As part of the service, wreaths were placed at the cemetery’s soldier’s monument and the colors and salute were presented by the Greenville Honor Guard.

The event was under the auspices of the Darke County Chapter 57 Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Robert A. Foster, Commander; Greenville Memorial Post 7262 Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ron Mills, Commander; and Erk Cottrell Post 140 of American Legion, Ken Price, Commander.

Greenville's Memorial Day service was held at Greenville-Union Cemetery and included laying wreaths at the cemetery's soldier's monument. Mora Menzie performed America the Beautiful during Greenville's Memorial Day service at Greenville-Union Cemetery.

