Two-vehicle accident leaves 3 injured

NEW MADISON – Three people were transported for their injuries Tuesday evening following a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in New Madison.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., Emergency personnel from New Madison Fire Department, Tri-Village Rescue and Northwest District EMS of New Paris as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department responded to the intersection of Wayne and Main Streets in New Madison in regards to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the accident has revealed a red 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by 28-year-old Kasey Frech of New Paris, was traveling westbound on Wayne Street when it entered into the intersection and was struck by a southbound silver 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by 18-year-old Alexis Delaney of Hollansburg, who was traveling southbound on Main Street. Deputies report that both drivers believed that they had the green light at the time of the accident.

Frech, the sole occupant of the Toyota, was treated on the scene and transported to Wayne HealthCare for her injuries.

Delaney, along with a juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet she was operating, was treated on the scene and both were transported to Wayne HealthCare by EMS for their injuries. Two male passengers in the Delaney vehicle refused treatment and transport to a medical facility.

Witnesses reported to Darke County deputies that the Frech vehicle had the green light at the time of the accident. The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

