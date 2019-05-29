Vintage Guns at Annie’s Gala

GREENVILLE – Check your guns at the door but come prepared to bid on two unique firearms. Marilyn Robbins and Pat Lemmer, both Gold Star donors to the Gala, along with Annie are looking over the two vintage guns that Robbins has donated. Both would be stunning decorative pieces. One is a double-barrel shotgun (12 gauge), W. Richards, made in Belgium. The other is a pre-1860 muzzle loader with brass fittings by the Leman Gun Works, Lancaster, Penn.

The Gala, a casual event and FUNdraiser, on Saturday, June 8 begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Garst Museum. Come and join in this great evening of live and silent auctions, lots of fun raffles, door prizes, and light appetizers. You can view the more than 125 auction and raffle prizes by going online to www.garstmuseum.org to the “News & Events” menu under the “Home” tab. The Gala costs $20 per person or $15 for Garst members with advance reservations by June 5. If space is available, tickets are $25 at the door. Tables for six or more can be reserved. Dress is casual.

Want to bid but can’t attend? Call Garst Museum to make arrangements at (937) 548-5250. Reservations for the event are available by calling Garst. All funds raised at this event will benefit the Garst Museum and the National Annie Oakley Center in Greenville.