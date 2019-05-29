Rediscover Joy

COLDWATER – Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers of all ages will hold its next meeting on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6:30–8 p.m. The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room, 809 West Main St., Coldwater. For the June meeting, the group is planning a scavenger hunt and card games. Snacks will be provided.

In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. For information, call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email is also available at Rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com. If you are widowed, come to meet others and to see if this group is for you.