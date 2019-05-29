NMPL Blasting Off for summer

NEW MADISON – New Madison Public Library is Blasting Off another great Summer Reading Program on June 3 at 6 p.m., and on June 5 at 2 p.m. naturalists from Brukner Nature Center will be back with their animals for the Robert Bennett Memorial Wildlife Encounter.

This summer’s theme, A Universe of Stories, recognizes the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing in 1969. They have four events which will be presented by educators from Neil Armstrong Air & Space Museum beginning with a Rocketry Workshop where children will build rockets on June 11 at 2 p.m. (Because of the extra cost for materials and limited space, children must register in advance for $2.)

They also want to invite families to join them on July 29 at 6 p.m. for their Family Night with refreshments and a Black Holes presentation by Armstrong Museum.

They will also continue their regular programming – Family Craft Nights, LEGO Club, and Littles at the library. For the adults in the family we will be screening an episode from Chasing the Moon on June 11 at 6 p.m. before it airs on PBS American Experience on July 8.

Stop by to pick up a Summer Reading at NMPL calendar for dates and descriptions of additional programs, visit www.mynmpl.org, and follow them on Facebook and Pinterest.