Civil War Encampment

GREENVILLE – History comes alive when the Ohio Valley Civil War Association, one of the country’s premier living history units, visits Shawnee Prairie once again. Hear the cannon blast, watch men drill, and smell a soldier’s supper simmering. Daily demonstrations will include the 35th Ohio Vol. Infantry, Birge’s Western Sharpshooters, and the 1st Ohio Light Artillery. Between demonstrations acquaint yourself with daily life in the Union Army, discuss Lincoln’s bid for a second term, and chat about the war’s effect here in Darke County with local civilians.

This event will be held Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Demonstrations will take place daily at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

The OVCWA has taught at Manassas, Kennesaw Mountain, Stones River, and Gettysburg National Battlefields, and Darke County Parks is proud to welcome them here again.