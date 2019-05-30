Heading to Buckeye Boys State

VERSAILLES – American Legion Buckeye Boys State is an eight-day, hands-on experience in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties, and the relationship of one to another in shaping Ohio government.

Founded in 1936, Buckeye Boys State is the largest Boys State program in the nation with over 1200 young men attending. Nearly 600 high schools will be represented by junior boys heading into their senior year. Buckeye Boys State will be held at Miami University in Oxford, June 9-16.

Versailles American Legion Post 435, Versailles Sons of the Legion Squadron 435, Versailles VFW Post 3849 and Sidney Legion Post 217 are proud to sponsor four young men at no cost to the boys. Ethan Davis, Michael Stammen, Hunter Trump, and Ryan Martin are the 2019 attendees.

These young adults will learn and take part in city, county and state government through a non-partisan objective education approach, with a focus on God and Country. At Boys State friendships are formed that last a lifetime.

The sponsoring organizations express a sincere thanks to Versailles High School for their assistance and especially the social studies department for their continued support.

Further information concerning Buckeye Boys State may be obtained at www.ohiobuckeyeboysstate.com.