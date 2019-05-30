BPL lists June activities

BRADFORD – Bradford Public Library is getting ready to blast off into summer with our 2019 Summer Reading Program “a Universe of Stories!” Sign-ups are available now for all ages. Just stop by to fill out a registration card. Last day to register is June 29. Here is what we have planned for the month of June.

First day to turn in reading logs is June 1. Visit the library for more information.

Miami County Parks will be at the library every Monday beginning June 10 from noon to 1 p.m. for their Universe of Pollinators Quest Program. Students can check out books hand-picked by the park district. Activities pertaining to the book are done at home. Once an activity is complete, students can collect prizes. Backpacks put together by the park district will be available for check out to assist with the activities. This program will end July 22.

Every Monday, starting June 3, will be Movie Monday. This free event is for all ages. They show a full length movie (rated PG or G) and have free popcorn. They will follow the movie with a couple of rounds of B-I-N-G-O where students can win prizes. Movie-goers are chaperoned by staff and teen volunteers. B-I-N-G-O will dismiss at 4 p.m. each Monday.

On Tuesday, June 11, Jeff Nicolas will present his popular Cartoon Workshop, “Into the Tooniverse,” at 3:30 p.m. This free workshop is open to all ages and supplies are provided. Please sign up in advance so they know how many are coming.

Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.-noon, Hannah Pennington will be having a Heroes are Out of This World party for kids of all ages. Participants will make Guardians of the Galaxy Slime and a Fortress of Solitude nighttime spray using essential oils. Cost of class is $12 per student. Class size is limited, and sign-ups are required in advance. Dress up like your favorite hero.

Tuesday, June 18, Miami County Parks will be having a Storybook Trail from 2-3 p.m. Participants can count on a small walk outside to enjoy a story and activity. In case of inclement weather the activities will take place in the library.

Wednesday, June 19, Pre-k through first grade activity day will take place from 2-3:30 p.m. The afternoon will be full of surprises about astronauts! Registration is required.

Tuesday, June 25, Science Tellers will bring “science to life” with their play “Aliens: Escape from Earth!” This show includes experiments, laughs and audience participation. This free event is for all ages. The show starts at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26, students in grades 2-5 will an activity day from 1-3 p.m. Crafting a solar system mobile and games about the planets are on the list of fun activities. Registration is required.

The month will end with the 20th annual Bluegrass Festival at Bradford Schools on June 28. Bands begin at 5:30 p.m. and the music ends around 9:30 p.m. This free event is the library’s way of saying thank you to their patrons and community.

If you have questions about the Summer Reading Program or would like to sign up for an activity, call 937-448-2612 or stop by.