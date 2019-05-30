Manufacturing Camp for junior high

GREENVILLE – Do you know a Darke County student entering seventh or eighth grade? One who is good at math or science? Or one that likes to know how things work or how things are made?

Students from Darke County are invited to participate in the Summer Manufacturing Camp, which will be held at Greenville C-TEC from June 17 – 21, 2019. This five-day camp, held 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., will explore the world of manufacturing, including exciting manufacturing careers available locally.

Campers will learn through hands-on activities and team projects in the morning. In the afternoon, campers will tour a local manufacturer where they will see their morning topics applied in the real world of manufacturing.

The $40 registration includes camp T-shirt, breakfast, lunch, transportation to tours, and all camp materials. Scholarships are available. Deadline for registration is May 31.

Camp sponsors are Darke County Economic Development, Darke County CIC, Greenville City Schools & Greenville C-TEC, Edison State Community College, JAFE Decorating, Ramco Electric Motors, Midmark Corporation and Whirlpool Corporation.

For more information or to register, contact Tamala Marley, Darke County Economic Development at 937-548-3250.