Browns Backers give to Hospice

GREENVILLE-The Union City Browns Backers donated $2,300 to State of the Heart Care in Greenville.

The money, according to Browns Backers President and Founder Scott Stahl, came from the last football season, which included the raffle of Browns items and 50/50drawings at Danny’s Place in Greenville, as well as that were awarded from the Cincinnati Reds and the Dayton Dragons.

“It was our big money raiser,” Stahl said. “Nick Hamilton won the Reds’ package and Mike Bowers (former Greenville mayor) won the Dragons’ package.”

What are the Browns Backers’ plans for 2019?

“We will still sell tickets again at Danny’s, and perhaps we will have more packages to offer,” he said. “The season begins Sunday, Sept. 8 and we’re looking forward to it.”

Stahl said he founded the local Backers group in April 1987.

“We were the 27th club to form and now we’re in all seven continents,” he said.

State of the Heart Care personnel gather when members of the Browns Backers give the agency $2,300 from the Backers’ proceeds at different functions. Shown are, front row from left to right, Browns Backers Treasurer Darlene Long, Erica Wood, Scott Stahl of the Backers and Megan Stastny; second row, Amy Pearson, Ashlee Rogers, Karen Abel, Kim Livingston, Christine Strawser and back row, Candy Rust, Megan Stull and Jodie Anderson. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_brownsbackers-to-hospice.jpg State of the Heart Care personnel gather when members of the Browns Backers give the agency $2,300 from the Backers’ proceeds at different functions. Shown are, front row from left to right, Browns Backers Treasurer Darlene Long, Erica Wood, Scott Stahl of the Backers and Megan Stastny; second row, Amy Pearson, Ashlee Rogers, Karen Abel, Kim Livingston, Christine Strawser and back row, Candy Rust, Megan Stull and Jodie Anderson. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com

