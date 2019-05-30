Country Fest wrist bands on sale

MARIA STEIN – Presale ride tickets for Maria Stein Country Fest, June 21-23, are available at 50 percent savings. Ride all weekend wrist bands are also available for $55.

Otterbaccher Shows will be providing a wide variety of rides for all ages again this year.

Advance ticket purchasers are eligible to win one of two bicycles to be given away at Country Fest.

The tickets are available at the following businesses: In Maria Stein – Scotts Carry-Out, Leugers Insurance, The Headquarters, Maria Stein Grain, Thobe TV, The Shrine and The St. Henry Branch Bank; In Chicasaw – The Osgood State Bank Branch, MVP Sports and More and the library; In Osgood – The Osgood State Bank; In Minster – The Minster Bank and the branch in Wagner’s IGA; In St. Henry – The St. Henry Bank and the Shell branch.

For more information, visit www.mscountryfest.com.

Wrist bands will be on sale on the Country Fest grounds on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. for $15 and on Sunday from 1-8 p.m. for $20.