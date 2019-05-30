EF1 tornado confirmed in New Madison

NEW MADISON — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed an EF1 tornado did touch down in the village of New Madison on Monday evening.

An Ef1 tornado is defined as having maximum sustainable winds ranging from 86 to 110 miles per hour causing moderate damage with capabilities of roofs being severely stripped; mobile homes overturned or badly damaged; loss of exterior doors; and windows or other glass broken.

Multiple reports of downed trees and power lines, as well as structural damage to buildings and homes within the village prompted a massive response of emergency personnel from across Darke and Preble counties.

New Madison Fire Departement’s Fire Chief, Robert “Scoob” Cook, was quick to recognize the severity of the situation and requested mutual aid from neighboring departments to assist in the response efforts associated to massive damage left by the tornado. A command post was established at the New Madison Fire Department to help coordinate those responses.

Assisting with the efforts along with the New Madison Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue were mutual aid companies from Arcanum Fire and Rescue, Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, Greenville City Fire, Liberty Township Fire, Pitsburg Fire, Northwest Fire District of New Paris, Hollansburg Fire, Eldorado Fire, and West Manchester Fire Department, as well as the Darke County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Roadways entering the village were closed off to all incoming traffic, while rescue and cleanup activities took place. Multiple streets and sidewalks were blocked by downed trees and live power lines making travel unsafe inside the village.

Firefighters and volunteers worked quickly and tirelessly to clear all hazards posing an immediate threat. Emergency personnel walked every street in the village assessing the hazards and in many instances went door to door to ensure the safety of the residents.

In a social media release by the New Madison Fire Department, Chief Cook offered thanks to all the departments, volunteers, donating companies and individuals who made the response effort possible.

By late Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service reported a total of 12 tornadoes moved across the Miami Valley late Memorial Day.

To coordinate storm relief efforts, a command post was established at the New Madison Fire Department on Monday evening. Workers clean up after an EF1 tornado ripped through the village of New Madison on Monday evening.

County’s first responders assist with relief efforts

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer is a freelance reporter for darkecountynews.com

