Larger-than-life Annie donated

GREENVILLE – Dustin Nealeigh of Nealeigh Design Studios has donated a larger than life Annie on a laminated canvas. It is vinyl scrum stretched over a wood frame. In life, Annie was 5-feet tall. This work stands 6-feet 6-inches tall and is 50 inches wide. It was reproduced from a cabinet card and developed for Wayne HealthCare years ago by Nealeigh Design Studios. The original hangs in the entrance of the hospital and is even larger. This piece will be available at the upcoming Garst Gala, a casual event and FUNdraiser, on Saturday, June 8, which consists of live and silent auctions, lots of fun raffles, door prizes, and light appetizers.

You can view the over 125 auction and raffle prizes by going online to www.garstmuseum.org to the “News & Events” menu under the “Home” tab. Want to bid but can’t attend? Call Garst Museum to make arrangements at (937) 548-5250. Reservations for the event are available by calling Garst as well. All funds raised at this event will benefit the Garst Museum and the National Annie Oakley Center, Greenville.