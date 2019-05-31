Oakley Place hosts concert and cookout

GREENVILLE – Oakley Place, an Enlivant community, will celebrate summer with a free cookout and concert performed by Spittin’ Image. Donations of canned good and cash will be accepted, but are not required. A $5 donation is suggested.

Executive Director Nikki Nealeigh said, “Our annual outdoor Concert in the Courtyard is the ideal way for neighboring seniors to meet the residents and staff while collecting donations for our neighbors in need.” According to Sandy Baker, Community Relations Manager, “The canned good collected will be distributed through FISH Food Panty and Versailles Council of Churches Food Pantry. RSVP’s are not required, but would be helpful. Call 548-9521 to let them know you will be here for the meal.”

Music by Spittin’ Image, the popular local identical twin duo, will begin at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon.

Oakley Place opened its doors in 1997 and has since been dedicated to providing assisted living services and care designed to give residents a supportive, stimulating environment where they will thrive in mind, body, and spirit. For more information about Oakley Place and/or to schedule a visit, contact Sandy Baker, the Community Relations Manager at 937-548-9521 or visit www.enlivant.com to learn more.