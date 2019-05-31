GREENVILLE – Ladybug Garden Club members recently planted the Greenville Traffic Circle with four large containers of Cordyline ‘Exotica’ with ‘Bordeaux’ and ‘Royal Magenta’ Supertunia petunias. Alternanthera ‘True Yellow’ was added to the planting. The hay racks hold the Bordeaux and Royal Magenta petunias. Planting the hay racks were Sherri Jones, Angela Beumer, Becky Collins, Kim Cromwell and Cathy Detrick. Planting the fountain area was Irma Heiser, Dawn Hissong, Lisa Marcum, Cindy McCallister and Charlene Thornhill.

GREENVILLE – Ladybug Garden Club members recently planted the Greenville Traffic Circle with four large containers of Cordyline ‘Exotica’ with ‘Bordeaux’ and ‘Royal Magenta’ Supertunia petunias. Alternanthera ‘True Yellow’ was added to the planting. The hay racks hold the Bordeaux and Royal Magenta petunias. Planting the hay racks were Sherri Jones, Angela Beumer, Becky Collins, Kim Cromwell and Cathy Detrick. Planting the fountain area was Irma Heiser, Dawn Hissong, Lisa Marcum, Cindy McCallister and Charlene Thornhill. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_ladybugs-circle-web.jpg GREENVILLE – Ladybug Garden Club members recently planted the Greenville Traffic Circle with four large containers of Cordyline ‘Exotica’ with ‘Bordeaux’ and ‘Royal Magenta’ Supertunia petunias. Alternanthera ‘True Yellow’ was added to the planting. The hay racks hold the Bordeaux and Royal Magenta petunias. Planting the hay racks were Sherri Jones, Angela Beumer, Becky Collins, Kim Cromwell and Cathy Detrick. Planting the fountain area was Irma Heiser, Dawn Hissong, Lisa Marcum, Cindy McCallister and Charlene Thornhill. Courtesy photo