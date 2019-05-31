Learn about all things gross

GREENVILLE — It is all things gross at Grossology Camp for ages 6 to 7 years, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting June 17, at Shawnee Preserve.

Classes will include a scat day wherein campers will learn how to identify animals via their droppings, another day will be spent dissecting owl pellets, before learning about turkey vultures along the creek, creepy gross things such as parasites and leeches, and finally, learn about and even make slime.

Grossology has been around for a number of years, explained Mandy Martin, CHI Naturalist for Darke County Parks, but this is the first year an entire week has been devoted to all things gross.

Grossology, however, is not the only camp slated for the summer.

Currently, two camps are already full, the Kayaking Discoveries and Outdoor Adventures, but other camps still have openings.

• Fireworks in Nature is a mini camp that will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 7 to 11 years, starting July 1. Kids will learn about bioluminescence like lightening bugs and other things that glow in the natural world.

• Grow Your Own Pizza will run in both June and August as a two-part camp wherein kids will grow all the vegetables and herbs needed to make a pizza. When campers return in August, they will make a pizza following a harvest.

• Aquatic Adventures will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting July 8 open to ages 8 to 9 years old. Attendees will visit several creek and river access areas to perform stream quality monitoring and compare their findings.

• Woodland Survival will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting August 5 with kids ages 8 to 9 years old learning to build shelters, fire starting, navigation, and finding water.

Each camp does include a fee and there are registration deadlines. For more information contact the Darke County Parks at (937) 548-0165 or visit www.darkecountyparks.org.

Several camps offered for ages 3 to 15

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong] Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937-548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937-548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.