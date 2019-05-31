Farmer’s Market returning Saturday

GREENVILLE – The Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market will return this Saturday, June 1, in front of the Darke County Courthouse on the corner of 4th and Broadway. The market will take place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 to Oct. 12

The Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market has been a Darke County staple since 1998. This year promises to be another great year for fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local vendors.

Visit the market throughout the season to find a varied selection of goods from the local vendors, including fresh produce, honey, craft items, handcrafted jewelry, fudge, organic produce, herbs and vanilla, baked goods, homemade noodles, bread, fresh flowers, handcrafted wood products, dog treats, homemade soap and lotion, microgreens, knitted hats, bibs, and dishcloths, bath bombs, monthly wine tastings, and much more!

Event attendees can expect to see a varied lineup of vendors and goods each week, with more than 20 vendors who have already signed-up. More will be added throughout the season.

Vendor applications are accepted throughout the season. For application inquiries or further information about the Farmers’ Market, call the office at 937-548-4998.