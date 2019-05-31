Car up for grabs at YFC outing

GREENVILLE – A brand new Ford Focus awaits the person that steps forward and hits a hole-in-one on hole #17 at the Youth for Christ of the Miami Valley Golf Classic this year. Each of the past 28 summers, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln has agreed to donate a new car to the participant lucky enough to hit the perfect shot, but so far, no one has. Perhaps you could be the one to drive it home.

Wednesday, June 26 is the date for the Youth for Christ outing, which will take place at White Springs Golf Club and those who have participated in the past know it will be a great day complete with enjoyable camaraderie, non-stop food, and wonderful prizes. But for many of the participants that day, it won’t really be about any of these benefits. It will be about helping local teenagers find their way.

Youth for Christ is looking for generous business sponsors and mission-minded golfers to make the 2019 Youth for Christ Golf Classic the most productive ever in supporting this ministry to teens. And though golfers that want to “pay to play” are gladly welcomed, YFC is also looking for a handful of players that will “go the extra mile” and solicit pledges for the cause. For those that “go this extra mile,” significant prizes await, such as an overnight golf package and a couple high-quality golf clubs. More importantly, young people’s lives will be changed!

The YFC Golf Classic is a scramble with play beginning at 9 a.m. Those interested in playing may register as an individual or a team. Cost to play is $100 for individuals and $350 for a team, but those that raise or pay double the required amount will be considered “Gold Class” and receive special perks.

The lasting benefit of the Youth for Christ ministry is what leads several dozen local businesses to provide sponsorship for the tournament, including the Littman-Thomas Agency, Wayne Healthcare, PROTOS The First Solution, MJS Plastics, Inc., Star 88.3, and White Springs Golf Club who are providing the lead sponsorship this year.

Golfers and business sponsors are still needed in order to reach this year’s goal of raising $21,000 to help local teens. Those interested in either of these opportunities should call Youth for Christ at 548-2477 or e-mail YFC at office@yfcmv.org.