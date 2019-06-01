Tribute supports Empowering

GREENVILLE – Tribute Funeral Homes recently gave a check to Empowering Darke County Youth to support its After School and Summer Tutoring programs. Tribute Funeral Homes, which is locally owned and operated and has campuses in Greenville and New Madison, has been an Empowering supporter since the non-profit was established in March 2016.

Presenting the check to Empowering Executive Director Bob Robinson was Thomas Shaw, Tribute Funeral Homes Apprentice Funeral Director.

Owned by Eric and Kristen Fee, the funeral home is an integral part of the community and, according to Eric Fee, the name reflects the funeral home’s goal of celebrating lives and serving families. Fee added he supports the Empowering programs as they are much needed to help the community and its future.

“It is already having a huge impact with the number of children it serves each year,” he said. Empowering wrapped up the 2018-19 school year having provided academic support to 155 students in its After School Program on the Greenville Elementary and Middle School Campus.

The organization is currently enrolling for its summer tutoring program beginning June 10. Small group tutoring will be available at Edison State Community College on Wagner Avenue, Monday through Thursday from 4:00 to 5:30. Individual tutoring will be available Monday through Friday mornings at the Greenville Public Library. Summer tutoring services are available to all Darke County students, kindergarten through grade 12.

Pick up an application at the Edison State Campus or the Greenville Library, or send an email to empoweringyouth101@gmail.com.

All Empowering services are free to the student and his or her family. Donations to help serve these students can be sent to PO Box 1113, Greenville, Ohio 45331.