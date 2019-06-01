GREENVILLE – Casey Frazee, representing Greenville Technology Inc., a long time donor to Darke County Special Olympics is shown at the recent Track and Field event, held May 10. Frazee presented ribbons to student athletes. Shown following the 400m run are Wyatt Browder, Greenville High School, Jerrod Teegarden and Juaquin Flores, both from Mississinawa Valley High School and Ben Thorp, Ansonia Middle/High School. The local Special Olympics program serves special needs students and adults in Darke County throughout the year with various sports programming.

