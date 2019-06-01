Batik Art Class for kids

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Art Guild is delighted to present a free children’s Batik Art Class. This was made possible by the Ami McClurkin Fund of Darke County Foundation supporting our children’s community project and they are very grateful to her for this opportunity to share their love of art with children.

A brief history of Batik will be shared with the children. Then each child, along with their caregiver, if the caregiver chooses to stay, will be instructed on the method of batik. The batik will be done on paper, using watercolor paints and masking fluid. Each child will create an exciting-looking painting. The teacher is Sandy Cable Barringer, an experienced teacher in all mediums and all ages. She is an award winning local artist.

This event will be Saturday, June 15, 9:30 a.m. until noon. The location for this event will be the former junior high art room in the rear of Memorial Hall. The Guild appreciates the Greenville Schools for allowing them to use this space. The free batik class is for children ages 8-14.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling Marilyn Banks at 937-423-3630 or Carolyn Armstrong at 937-526-4192.

When registering your child, provide the following information about your child: the child’s full name, age, address, and phone number. There is a limited amount of space available, therefore the class participants will be filled by the call order of the pre-registration. An adult must walk the child into the art room and sign them in and they encourage you to experience the batik painting with your child.

The Greenville Art Guild is reaching out to the community to develop future artists and give thanks to the community and Ami McClurkin for nurturing the love of art.