OFD offers thanks to community

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Business Association extends a big thank you to all of the companies that sponsored Old Fashioned Days in Arcanum May 17-19.

They appreciate your support and continued partnership: All American Clothing, American Muscle Car, Arcanum Quick Stop, Beechwood Golf Course, Belle Fiole Tanning & Spa, Best Way Disposal, Brumbaugh Construction, Brumbaugh Fruit Farm, Carrol Masonry, Chucks Foods & Concessions, Dr. Cherry & Williams DDS, Creme de la Creme Cakery, Cut, Curl & Tan it Here, Doug Harmon First Choice Realty, Dynes & Dynes, Fourman’s Variety Store, Garbig & Schmidt, Greenville Federal Bank, Greenville National Bank, Graves-Fearon Insurance Agency, Hi T.E.C. Automotive, Houston’s Restaurant, Integrity Home & Electrical Services, Inspect Pro of Ohio, LLC, JAFE Decorating, Kaup Pharmacy, Krimpers Korner, Kreitzer Funeral Home, Larry Fourman Construction, Lyle Bixler Realty, Martin’s Concessions, Miller’s Tavern, Modern Impressions, Mote & Associates, Nancy’s Beauty Salon, Petey’ Pizza, Picnic’s Pizza & Grille, Rismiller Concessions, RJ Warner Insurance, Staley’s Antiques, Orme Hardware, Dr. Doug Riffell, Roth & Company, Second National Bank, Sink Jewelers, The Rose Post, SRL-Troutwine Insurance, Suttons Food, The Service Company, Troutwine Auto Sales, VFW Post 4161, Greenville Wal-Mart, Wintrow Signs & Designs, and Yes Dear Salon

They also thank the following for their support: Mayor Greg Baumlee, Village Administrator Bill Kessler, village council members, Arcanum Business Association members, Old Fashioned Days committee members, Arcanum Police Department, Interim Police Chief Tim Zellars, Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine, Utility Supervisor Randy Baker, utility workers, Arcanum Street Department, Boy Scouts in Arcanum and the parade Grand Marshal Judy Fourman.

They could not accomplish the parade without the support of the community.

Also a thank you to all of their volunteers from the Arcanum Community of Faith church and FHC Church in Arcanum. Thank you to all of the individuals, residents, community organizations and volunteers that helped with the festival.

They would also like to thank all of the parade participants. They appreciate your dedication and commitment.