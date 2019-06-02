Family events at library

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library has two free, family-friendly events slated for the first week of June. Crowd-favorite Mike Hemmelgarn will perform Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m. for Family Fun Day. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the show on the lawn. In case of rain they will meet at the First Congregational Christian Church Activity Building on Fifth Street.

Join them on Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. on the lawn to learn about an organization called All SAR K-9’s (Search and Rescue Canines). It was formed to assist first responders in locating lost or missing persons. These dogs are trained to do so by following a specific scent that varies with each individual, even identical twins. Meet these courageous dogs and hear about what they do. In case of rain they will meet inside.