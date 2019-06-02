First Friday petting zoo and more

GREENVILLE – Enjoy the fun of the farm in a beautiful downtown setting and learn how you can get connected to your community at Main Street Greenville’s June First Friday event! First Friday: Volunteer Fair & Petting Zoo is scheduled for Friday, June 7 from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Greenville.

During the event, there will be a small petting zoo in front of the courthouse provided by Idle-Hour Ranch. The petting zoo will feature alpacas, goats, nursery cattle, and sheep.

The event will also include a Volunteer Fair! The fair will feature several local non-profit organizations offering a family-friendly activity while sharing information about the work they do to make Darke County even better through the help of volunteers. After learning about their missions, you are encouraged to get involved and become a volunteer! You can expect to see local organizations such as Empowering Darke County Youth, Faith Baptist Church, Fish Choice Pantry, Fun Bunch 4-H Club, Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club, Recovery & Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio, and SAFY Sydney at the First Friday event. It is a great way to connect to your community and help make a difference!

In addition, many businesses will stay open late! To find a list of all the activities/specials taking place during the event, visit Main Street Greenville’s website or their Facebook page.

This event is kindly sponsored by Greenville National Bank, your independent hometown community bank. Visit them online at www.greenvillenationalbank.com.

First Friday events aim to bring people downtown during evening hours to enjoy activities, demonstrations, food, and music in a beautiful historic setting. The monthly event is presented by Main Street Greenville – a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more, visit www.mainstreetgreenville.org or their Facebook page. You can contact them at 937-548-4998 or info@mainstreetgreenville.org.