Berry showcased at BW

BEREA – Nick Berry, of Laura, was among over 180 students whose exceptional academic work was showcased during the Baldwin Wallace University Ovation Festival’s Day of Excellence. Berry, a graduate of Carroll High School majoring in software engineering, presented a poster titled “Automatic Summarization Agent.”

The BW Ovation Festival recognizes student success in research, scholarship, experiential learning, the arts and more. The signature event is the Day of Excellence, which features student achievements from every school of the university. Students demonstrate their achievements by performing original musical compositions or short plays; reading original essays, stories or poems; giving video or slide presentations; exhibiting artwork; or presenting research posters. Participants in the Day of Excellence must complete the submission process and have a faculty mentor who sponsors their work and gives approval to present.