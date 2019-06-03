Midmark hits 5,000th donation

VERSAILLES – Community Blood Center honored Midmark Corp. with a new award for community service during the May 16 employee blood drive at the Midmark Versailles location.

The crystal blood drop award is in recognition of Midmark’s dedication to hosting CBC blood drives, exemplified by the 5,000th employee donation Midmark celebrated on Nov. 27, 2018.

The May 16 blood drive registered 50 donors and added another 33 donations to Midmark’s total. “We’re constantly getting new donors, said Mitch Eiting, global philanthropic and corporate giving manager for Midmark. “We’re growing as a company and our team members promote it, which is awesome.”

Midmark began partnering with CBC in 2011 by hosting three blood drives and allowing teammates (employees) the time to donate while on the clock. By 2013, the number increased to 16, including night shift blood drives for the first time. Midmark now averages 18 blood drives per year.

“Midmark is about working together,” said team member Tom Schulze, who made his milestone 25th lifetime donation at the May 16 blood drive. “All my donations have been here, and I hope to do a lot more.”

