Friends of DCP meets

GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Darke County Parks will meet on June 4, 6:30 p.m., at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center. They will meet in the assembly room and their speaker for the evening is Director Roger VanFrank. He is an avid scuba dive and will do a presentation on his Florida “Seahunt Revisited” experiences. The public is invited to the presentation and meeting.

Come learn more about what the Friends organization does to support YOUR Darke County parks. If you have any questions, call the park office at 937-548-0165 or visit www.darkecountyparks.org.