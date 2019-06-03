Sidewalk project meeting set

GREENVILLE – Greenville City Council will meet in special session as a Committee of the Whole on Thursday, June 6, 7 p.m., in the Anna Bier Civic Room at St. Clair Memorial Hall, 215 W. Fourth St., Greenville. Council will be gathering information for a determination of the need for a resolution of necessity. The topic for the meeting will be the proposed sidewalk program recently discussed in a regular meeting of council.

A resolution of necessity is needed in order for council to move forward with the first phase of the project, which includes the area inside Walnut on the west, Tecumseh on the east, East Water Street on the north to Fifth Street on the south.

Property owners would be given a timeframe to complete the project, but if the work is not completed by that date the city would complete the work and bill the property owner. If the property owner does not pay the bill, the cost will be assessed to their taxes. This public meeting is expected to answer some of the questions council members, including determining a deadline for property owners and length of the assessment.

No action will be taken at this meeting.