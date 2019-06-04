GPD makes trafficking arrest

GREENVILLE – On June 3, detectives and officers from the Greenville Police Department conducted a narcotics investigation in the 500 block of East Main Street. As a result of the investigation, Janelle Kellenbarger, 41, of Union City, Ind. was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, a felony of the third degree.

The case remains under investigation and further charges are pending review by the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Greenville Police Department is taking a strong stance against drug trafficking and criminal activity. Please report suspicious activity to the Greenville Police Department. Anyone with information regarding any crime is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (937) 548-1103 or the Darke County Crime Stoppers tip line at (937) 547-1661. All callers may remain anonymous.