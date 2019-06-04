The Ladybug Garden Club recently planted areas around the Darke County Fairgrounds, using a butterfly theme. The girls planted containers around the gazebo using Cordyline, Boston fern, Titian Punch vinca and three sun coleus. The flowerbeds on both sides of the entrance to the basement of the coliseum contain different varieties of sun coleus. The main flowerbed is planted with ‘Red Threads’ alternanthera and the Titian Punch vinca. The welcome center planting has vinca and sedum. Planting were (kneeling) Angela Beumer and Kelly Erisman and standing, Shirley Linder and Becky Collins, committee chairs, along with Candy Helm, Cathy Detrick, Mariana Ramos, Christie Randall, Kim Cromwell. Not shown, Charlene Thornhill.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_Use-This-airgrounds-planing.jpg