Help available in managing weather-related stress

DARKE COUNTU — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services has published information specific to managing traumatic stress after a severe weather event on its website at www.tcbmds.org/weather.

One does not have to have been directly impacted to experience traumatic stress – dangerous weather affecting loved ones, neighbors and your community may cause stress. Similarly, volunteers who participate in recovery efforts may be affected by the scale of damage caused by severe weather.

It is normal to be fearful when severe weather threatens, and anxious in the aftermath when severe weather strikes. However, if anxiety is interrupting sleep, interfering with ability to work, or causing difficulties in personal relationships, it may be beneficial to seek professional help.

In addition to the links to weather-specific mental health resources, the site also contains information about local providers of counseling and other treatment services in the Find Help section. Other resources include the Tri-County 24/7 Crisis Hotline, 800-351-7347, or the national Crisis Text Line by texting 4Hope to 741741.