GREENVILLE – A Butterfly theme was incorporated into the annual flower bed at the front entrance to the fairgrounds when the Ladybug Garden Club recently planted. The girls planted containers around the gazebo using Cordyline, Boston fern, ‘Titian Punch’ vinca and three sun coleus. The flower beds on both sides of the entrance to the basement of the coliseum contain different varieties of sun coleus. The main flower bed is planted with ‘Red Threads’ alternanthera and the Titian Punch vinca. The welcome center planting has vinca and sedum. Planting were (kneeling) Angela Beumer and Kelly Erisman. Standing Shirley Linder and Becky Collins, committee chairs, along with Candy Helm, Cathy Detrick, Mariana Ramos, Christie Randall, Kim Cromwell and not shown Charlene Thornhill. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_ladybug-planting-web.jpg GREENVILLE – A Butterfly theme was incorporated into the annual flower bed at the front entrance to the fairgrounds when the Ladybug Garden Club recently planted. The girls planted containers around the gazebo using Cordyline, Boston fern, ‘Titian Punch’ vinca and three sun coleus. The flower beds on both sides of the entrance to the basement of the coliseum contain different varieties of sun coleus. The main flower bed is planted with ‘Red Threads’ alternanthera and the Titian Punch vinca. The welcome center planting has vinca and sedum. Planting were (kneeling) Angela Beumer and Kelly Erisman. Standing Shirley Linder and Becky Collins, committee chairs, along with Candy Helm, Cathy Detrick, Mariana Ramos, Christie Randall, Kim Cromwell and not shown Charlene Thornhill. Courtesy photo