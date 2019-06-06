Pitsburg native working on national startup

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe High School graduate, Pitsburg native, Rich Oakes is the president of GigSmart, a new mobile app connecting businesses, charities and individuals who have urgent, on-demand labor needs with workers who want to earn income, gain experience, volunteer, or follow their passion.

Via the app, which is available on both Apple and Google Play stores, workers can build a profile using more than 3,000 pre-loaded job skills.

A business, charity, or individual requester can create a free gig posting that allows workers to apply, or search by skill, review profiles, and send a gig request to the worker or volunteer of choice. Upon acceptance, the worker proceeds to the gig site or begins working remotely based on the requirements. Once the gig is complete, the worker is then paid through the app.

GigSmart serves all industries and all worker skills.

To download, sign up, or learn more about GigSmart, visit www.gigsmart.com.