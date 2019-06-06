Voting no on amnesty bill

Washington, DC – Congressman Warren Davidson released the following statement recently after voting no on the “Dream Act,” legislation that would grant mass amnesty to millions of people.

“We need a solution for DACA recipients, but this bill is not that solution. The bill inflames rather than resolves the humanitarian and security crisis on the southern border; it incentivizes cartels and other bad actors to use children to cross the border into the United States. Speaker Pelosi and the Democrat majority continuously fail to confront the national emergency of illegal immigration. The bill is not intended to pass the Senate or get the President’s signature. As such, it is entirely devoid of compassion. Congress needs to change the laws that are perpetuating this humanitarian and security crisis. Time for #DeedsNotWords.”