Making lotions at GPL

GREENVILLE – Are you tired of spending money on products that contain ingredients that you can’t pronounce? How about an easy, natural alternative that’s fun to make?

On Thursday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Public Library, Misty Tucker from Granny Farkel’s Soaps & More will cover these topics: optional ingredients and their properties, formulating your own recipes, preservative suggestions, containers for storage, and shelf life expectancy.

Misty will demonstrate how to make your own lotion and give free samples. To register, call 548-3915. Seating is limited to 25.