AO Festival seeks sponsorships

GREENVILLE – The Annie Oakley Festival Committee is celebrating 56 years of being a festival in Darke County. They are excited the festival continues to be a time-honored, family oriented, fun-packed festival that everyone can come out and enjoy. They continue to offer the festival as a free event for everyone who attends.

Along with their Annie Oakley Shooting and Costume Competition and Little Mr. & Miss Competition, they will continue to keep their entertainment, vendors and concessioners, Family Fun Day events, Annie Oakley Car Show, Cowboy Mounted Shooting Competition which was added to our festival last year, and the annual Weiner Dog Race and Costume Contest.

Their budget is approximately $27,000 for the three-day event, and if you would like to sponsor a specific event, your name would be announced throughout the weekend, and while that event is taking place. Some ways to be a sponsor are:

Festival Sponsor (includes helping cover rental and misc expenses), Cowboy Mounted Shooting Contest, Entertainment (live local musical entertainment, melodrama and Ohio Western Arts Showcase), 2019 Annie Oakley Car Show, and many other areas.

Businesses or individuals interested in being a sponsor of the 2019 Annie Oakley Festival, and helping continue the loved and time-honored festival, or if you have any questions about the festival or becoming a sponsor, visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org or contact JoEllen Melling, president of the Annie Oakley Festival Committee at 937-548-1018 (leave a message) or by email to: mellings@embarqmail.com.