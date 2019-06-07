Ansonia Bike Poker Run adds new features

ANSONIA — The third annual Red, White and Bike Bicycle Poker Run has a little more to offer this year when held July 6.

The new event this year is a five-mile ride reserved for power wheelchairs and scooters only. And, the committee has added a 64-mile ride this year.

Registration begins at 7 a.m., while the 64-mile ride starts at 7:30 a.m. The 32-, 16- and eight-mile rides get underway at 8 a.m., followed by the motorized bikes at 8:30 a.m.

The ride, which features new routes for long rides this year, covers parts of Darke and Miami counties, utilizing some of Darke County’s bike trails. Distances are approximate, it was noted.

“Good country back road rides with all routes headed east and south this year,” is what the event has been described as on social media.

Cash prizes will be awarded to those with winning card hands. The top rider in each category will receive $50; second, $35; and third, $20. The top prize amount goes up $5 for each rider after 10 riders in each category.

The bicycle poker run, which benefits the Ansonia’s Fourth of July fireworks, will begin at Ansonia School and end at the ballpark at the north end of the village.

Those wanting more information may contact Darrin Shook at 937-889-9670; bikeansonia@gmail.com or pre-register at gtraces.com.

“Check us out on Facebook, Red, White and Bike,” committee members said.

Serving on the committee are Shook, Carleen Beisner, Jimmy Meade, Leigh Ann Harrod, Dave Webb and Dixie Stone.

Serving on the committee for the Ansonia Red, White and Bike Bicycle Poker Run are, seated from left to right, Jimmy Meade and Darrin Shook, and standing, LeighAnn Harrod, Dixie Stone, Dave Webb and Carleen Beisner. It will be held July 6. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_bikepokerrun-committee.jpg Serving on the committee for the Ansonia Red, White and Bike Bicycle Poker Run are, seated from left to right, Jimmy Meade and Darrin Shook, and standing, LeighAnn Harrod, Dixie Stone, Dave Webb and Carleen Beisner. It will be held July 6. Linda Moody|DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.