Minor injuries reported in Greenville two-vehicle crash

GREENVILLE — Six people were able to avoid any major injuries Thursday afternoon after a driver pulled into the path of oncoming traffic causing a two-vehicle accident.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of West Water and Vine Streets along with officers of the Greenville Police Department in regards to a two-vehicle accident with possible injuries.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the accident has revealed that an orange Ford Focus was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of West Water and Vine streets when the driver attempted to make a left hand turn onto Vine Street. The driver of the Ford Focus failed to notice oncoming traffic, pulling into the path of a white Ford Explorer causing a collision between the two vehicles.

The female driver of the Ford Explorer, along with her female front seat passenger and two juvenile back seat passengers, were examined on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and found to be uninjured in the accident. The female driver of the Ford Focus and her female front seat passenger were treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue for minor injuries before refusing further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer is a freelance reporter for darkecountynews.com, Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com

