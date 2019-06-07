SRS scholarship

GREENVILLE – Scott Ray announced the awarding of the SRS Engine Parts 2019 scholarship to Charles “CJ” Grider Jr., from Greenville High School.

The award goes to an auto shop student planning to attend further training in the field. Grider will be attending Universal Technical Institute’s automotive technology program.

Travis Nicholas assisted SRS with the award, which will be ongoing in the future. Ray stated, “We are really pleased to assist Charles with his training. Our industry offers great opportunities to trained workers.”