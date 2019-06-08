Francis speaks at Lunch & Learn

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s June Lunch & Learn will feature one of their favorite presenters, Jordan Francis from Wayne Healthcare. His program is titled “Self Care isn’t Selfish.”

Jordan said, “Sometimes, in the pursuit of wellbeing, we step over 100 bills to pick up nickels. This presentation will outline ways to enhance mental wellbeing, while working on holistic wellness, without sacrificing self care along the way.”

Lunch starts at noon on Wednesday, June 19. Space is limited to 24 participants; register at 548-3915.