Morgan at Family Fun Day

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s next Family Fun Day is Wednesday, June 12 at 11 a.m. on the library lawn. They will feature Grammy-nominee and critically-acclaimed musician Zac Morgan. Morgan has produced four albums: Bloom, Bullfrogs Croak, The Candy Machine, and The Barber of the Beasts.

His interactive live performances are led with warmth, wordplay, laughter, and positive messages as he encourages children to read, imagine and believe in themselves. Morgan’s wit and charm inspires and tickles the funny bones of children and adults alike.

In case of rain, they will meet at the First Congregational Christian Church Activity Building on Fifth Street. The Friends of the Library and the Steyer Family Trust are thanked for their generous sponsorship of Family Fun Days.