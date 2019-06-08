Library’s summer for young adults

GREENVILLE – Teens and young adults have an awesome summer in store at the Greenville Public Library. On Mondays see a movie in the upstairs meeting room; Tuesdays enjoy Games & Crafts in the YA area or outside; Wednesdays participate in Writing which includes journaling, poetry, fiction and nonfiction; Thursdays join Adulting 101 in the upstairs meeting room; and Fridays do Photography which includes Nature/Landscapes, Portraits, Animals, and Action Shots.

A new class, Adulting 101, will cover the how-to’s and helpful hints on one of life’s biggest challenges: being an adult. Organizers Amanda Olson and Warren Richard agree, “We know you don’t wanna but you gotta!”

Topics for June: Food Shopping, Safety and Yada, Yada; Self-Care: Treatin’ Yo‘self Right; Relationships: Getting It To-gether So You Can Get Together; and Tech: You Don‘t Know Jack.

These classes promise to be a lot of fun with food and prizes. All activities start at 2 p.m., except the movies that start at 1 p.m. Pick up a schedule and chill out at the library.